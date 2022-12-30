Newly released IRS documents revealed former President Donald Trump's sprawling empire was awash in a sea of red ink from 2015-2020.

Over six years, Trump's primary holding company, known as DJT Holdings LLC, accumulated in excess of $313 million in reported losses.

Why it matters: The documents were released by House Democrats on Friday, the culmination of a years-long effort waged by Trump to keep them concealed.

By the numbers: During the period covered by the tax returns, DJT Holdings was in the red by tens of millions each year.

2015: -$34,146,723

2016: -$64,497,128

2017: -$57,865,495

2018: -$53,474,978

2019: -$43,637,068

2020: -$59,945,432

In total, Trump's complex business and real estate interests had racked up a staggering cumulative loss of $313,566,824.

Yes but: During each of those years, DJT Holdings reported assets north of $600 million, which in theory would be sufficient to cover those paper losses. And the complicated U.S. tax code allows companies to carry losses for years on end — just one area that critics say is ripe for reform.

The bottom line: As an outsider candidate, part of Trump's appeal hinged on perceptions about his private sector acumen, earned through decades operating in New York's rough-and-tumble world of real estate. Friday's disclosures call into question his carefully-cultivated image as a savvy business magnate.

