Former President Trump during a November event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service didn't audit former President Trump's taxes during the first two years of his presidency, according to a report published Tuesday by a Democrat-led House committee.

The big picture: The IRS is required to conduct mandatory audits of sitting presidents' tax returns. Just one audit was begun during Trump's presidency and the IRS had yet to complete the audits, per the House Ways and Means Committee report. There's no suggestion that he was trying to influence the IRS.

Read the report in full, via DocumentCloud: