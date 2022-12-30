Former President Donald Trump a rally in Ohio. Photo: Joshua A. Bickel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump's tax returns were released to the public Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The big picture: The release comes after House Democrats spent years trying to obtain Trump's tax returns. The committee voted to release the returns earlier in December.

Thousands of pages were made available. Read them below.

Trump's personal tax returns 2015 to 2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Trump's business tax returns by year

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Download Trump tax returns in full via the House Ways and Means Committee.

More from Axios:

House committee releases Trump tax returns

What the House committee report says about Trump's taxes

Read: Report says IRS failed to properly audit Trump during his presidency

Editor's note: A subhead in this story was corrected to show Democrats released Trump's tax returns from 2015-2020, not 2022.