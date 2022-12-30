Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy
READ: Trump's tax returns released by House Democrats
Former President Trump's tax returns were released to the public Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee.
The big picture: The release comes after House Democrats spent years trying to obtain Trump's tax returns. The committee voted to release the returns earlier in December.
- Thousands of pages were made available. Read them below.
Trump's personal tax returns 2015 to 2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Trump's business tax returns by year
2015
2016
- DJT Holdings
- DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC
- DTTM Operations
- DTTM Operations Managing Member
- LFB Acquisition LLC
- LFB Acquisition LLC Member Corp.
2017
- Holdings
- DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC
- DTTM Operations
- LFB Acquisition LLC
- LFB Acquisition LLC Member Corp.
2018
2019
- Holdings
- DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC (Page 1)
- Holdings Managing Member LLC (Page 2)
- DTTM Operations
- LFB Acquisition LLC
2020
- Holdings
- DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC (Page 1)
- DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC (Page 2)
- DTTM Operations
- LFB Acquisition LLC
Download Trump tax returns in full via the House Ways and Means Committee.
Editor's note: A subhead in this story was corrected to show Democrats released Trump's tax returns from 2015-2020, not 2022.