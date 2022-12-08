Starbucks Odyssey is now available for select Starbucks Rewards members and employees. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Starbucks entered the world of NFTs with the beta launch of the web3-enabled extension of its loyalty program.

Driving the news: Despite the ongoing crypto winter, the coffee giant announced it rolled out Starbucks Odyssey Thursday to a “small group” of rewards members and employees who joined the waitlist.

Selected members were scheduled to receive emails Thursday with information on how to sign up, Starbucks told Axios.

How many people were given access to the beta program was not available.

Catch up quick: NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets — often works of art, game characters or creative products — that are recorded on a blockchain, or digital ledger.

Think of them as digital collectibles, Axios' Peter Allen Clark explains.

State of play: The value of most NFTs is closely tied to the overall crypto market, which has been in full retreat this year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

A single ether coin, for example, is now worth about $1,231, down from a peak of nearly $5,000 in November 2021, according to Coinbase.

Starbucks Odyssey NFTs

How it works: Select Starbucks Rewards members, who joined the waitlist that opened in September, got the first invites to sign up for the program Thursday.

They have to follow the steps to join the program within three days, Starbucks told Axios.

Participants will be rewarded for completing Journeys, which Starbucks described as "a series of entertaining, interactive activities to earn collectible ‘Journey Stamps’ (NFTs)."

They will also earn "Odyssey Points that will unlock access to exciting new benefits and experiences."

Meanwhile, each digital collectible stamp will include a point value based on its rarity and ownership will be secured on the blockchain.

Odyssey Points are also different than the stars given out through Starbucks Rewards.

What's next: Limited-edition stamps will soon be available for purchase with a credit card for select participants through a marketplace within the Starbucks Odyssey web app experience.

Beginning in January, Starbucks will offer monthly invitations to a wider group of members on the waitlist.

What they’re saying: Brady Brewer, Starbucks executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement that Odyssey is the company’s “next big innovation in loyalty to recognize, surprise and delight” loyalty members.

“We are leveraging Web3 technology to reward and connect with our members in new ways, such as offering collectible, ownable digital stamps, a new digital community, and opening access to new benefits and immersive coffee experiences — both physically and digitally,” Brewer said.

Starbucks for Life game with free coffee, prizes

Separately, the Starbucks for Life game is now open for all Starbucks Rewards members.

Details: The game is available for loyalty members through Jan. 1 and no purchase is necessary to play.

There are two grand prizes of Starbucks for Life — a free drink or food item credit daily for 30 years — with an approximate retail value of $64,605.

The total value of all prizes is approximately $3.28 million.

Zoom out: McDonald's also has a promotion where free food and a coveted McGold card are up for grabs now through Christmas.

