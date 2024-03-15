Share on email (opens in new window)

Select Insignia air fryers sold at Best Buy are being recalled. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Best Buy is voluntarily recalling 187,400 Insignia brand air fryers and air fryer ovens sold nationwide because they can cause fire, burn and laceration hazards, according to a recall notice. Why it matters: There have been 24 reports of "overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching on fire," the notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website said.

No injuries or property damage have been reported, the recall said.

About 99,900 Insignia products sold in Canada are also being recalled.

Flashback: In December, around 319,000 air fryers sold at Target, Walmart and Kohl's nationwide were recalled for a burn risk.

Best Buy Insignia air fryer recall list

The affected air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide, the retailer's website, eBay and third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023, the recall notes.

The products sold for between $32 and $180.

A full list of the affected model numbers is available at www.recallrtr.com/airfryer.

Zoom in: Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the affected air fryers and register the product for a refund at the recall website.

Consumers should not return the recalled products to Best Buy stores, the recall said.

