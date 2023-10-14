End of an era: Best Buy to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays in 2024
If you still play your favorite films and TV series on DVD, you'll soon have one fewer place to shop.
Driving the news: Beginning in 2024, Best Buy will stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs in-store and online — marking a major shift for the electronics company as streaming platforms continue to dominate the arena.
What they're saying: "To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," a Best Buy spokesperson told Axios.
- "Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy," the spokesperson added.
- The company plans to sell physical discs of movies and TV shows both in-store and online through this year's holidays, and video games will not be impacted in the phase-out.
Best Buy's decision will make Walmart, Amazon and Target the top U.S. retailers still selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs, per Variety.
Zoom out: Earlier this year, Netflix ended its over two decade-long DVD rental business.
- But other video rental companies such as Redbox, which Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired last year, are still in the game.
