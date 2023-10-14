End of an era: Best Buy to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Best Buy electronics store in Annapolis, Maryland, in May. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

If you still play your favorite films and TV series on DVD, you'll soon have one fewer place to shop.

Driving the news: Beginning in 2024, Best Buy will stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs in-store and online — marking a major shift for the electronics company as streaming platforms continue to dominate the arena.

What they're saying: "To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," a Best Buy spokesperson told Axios.

"Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy," the spokesperson added.

The company plans to sell physical discs of movies and TV shows both in-store and online through this year's holidays, and video games will not be impacted in the phase-out.

Best Buy's decision will make Walmart, Amazon and Target the top U.S. retailers still selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs, per Variety.

Zoom out: Earlier this year, Netflix ended its over two decade-long DVD rental business.

But other video rental companies such as Redbox, which Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired last year, are still in the game.

