Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

End of an era: Best Buy to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays in 2024

Shauneen Miranda

A Best Buy electronics store in Annapolis, Maryland, in May. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

If you still play your favorite films and TV series on DVD, you'll soon have one fewer place to shop.

Driving the news: Beginning in 2024, Best Buy will stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs in-store and online — marking a major shift for the electronics company as streaming platforms continue to dominate the arena.

What they're saying: "To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," a Best Buy spokesperson told Axios.

  • "Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy," the spokesperson added.
  • The company plans to sell physical discs of movies and TV shows both in-store and online through this year's holidays, and video games will not be impacted in the phase-out.

Best Buy's decision will make Walmart, Amazon and Target the top U.S. retailers still selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs, per Variety.

Zoom out: Earlier this year, Netflix ended its over two decade-long DVD rental business.

  • But other video rental companies such as Redbox, which Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired last year, are still in the game.

Go deeper: Why you can't escape early holiday shopping deals

Go deeper