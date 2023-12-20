Thousands of air fryers sold at Walmart, Target recalled over burn risk

The two recalled models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer are pictured. Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Some 319,000 air fryers sold at Target, Walmart and Kohls nationwide are being recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Driving the news: The federal agency said last week that two Empower Brands air fryer models have an internal connector that can break during use, creating a burn risk.

The PowerXL dual-basket air fryer models were available in black and cinnamon colors at the three retailers, as well as other stores.

The products were sold online and in stores from August 2021 through October 2023, for between $60 and $190, the agency said.

The recalled models are the PowerXL™ DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers.

What they found: "The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard," the agency said.

The company has received 41 reports of the product breaking while in use, including three burn reports.

The bottom line: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dual basket air fryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund," the agency said.

