Thousands of air fryers sold at Walmart, Target recalled over burn risk

The two recalled models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer are pictured. Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Some 319,000 air fryers sold at Target, Walmart and Kohls nationwide are being recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Driving the news: The federal agency said last week that two Empower Brands air fryer models have an internal connector that can break during use, creating a burn risk.

  • The PowerXL dual-basket air fryer models were available in black and cinnamon colors at the three retailers, as well as other stores.
  • The products were sold online and in stores from August 2021 through October 2023, for between $60 and $190, the agency said.
  • The recalled models are the PowerXL™ DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers.

What they found: "The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard," the agency said.

  • The company has received 41 reports of the product breaking while in use, including three burn reports.

The bottom line: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dual basket air fryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund," the agency said.

