🍷 Chatting wine with CJ McCollum

Shooting guard CJ McCollum launched his wine label in 2020 when he was still a Blazer, and shortly after bought a 300-acre vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area.

Driving the news: Now that he shoots for the Pelicans, McCollum is expanding the brand to New Orleans and he talked with Axios about his passion for wine — and what other NBA stars order when they travel.

The latest with his new vineyard: "The land offers incredible possibilities," he says, and, since 2022, McCollum and his wife Elise, who introduced him to the world of wine, have "been working on a comprehensive vineyard plan, collaborating with Willamette Valley vineyard experts."

But for now, as that property gets up and running, McCollum Heritage 91 is producing with Adelsheim Vineyard Chosen Family Wines

On his involvement with production: "I have a hand in every step of the way when it comes to product development and the customer journey, including marketing and design, to the actual winemaking process."

