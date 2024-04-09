🌑 1 photo to go: Totality

While peak darkness from the solar eclipse was hardly noticeable here in Portland (it was just another cloudy day), reader Liz F. captured this photo off the coast of Mazatlan in Mexico yesterday, which was in the path of totality.

Our thought bubble: It would be only fitting if Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" was also playing as the moon passed over. We know it was, somewhere.

🙏 Thanks for the pic, Liz!