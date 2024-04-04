Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney at Warfield in San Francisco last weekend. Photo: Dana Jacobs/Getty Images

If you've reached the end of your binge list, remember that in-person entertainment is still at your fingertips throughout every corner of Rose City. Friday 🤳🏼 Make sure your phone is charged to 100% before heading to the Tomorrow Theater for "Smartphone Orchestra" — an interactive, immersive experience aimed to connect participants based on their favorite emoji. Doors open at 5:30pm. Free.

🎸 Sleater-Kinney returns home to perform their new album "Little Rope" at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom at 6:30pm. Tickets at the door are $45.

😍 Dare to let professional comedians make fun of your dating life (and Tinder profile) during the "Swiped Out!" show at Kickstand Comedy from 7-8pm. $20 at the door.

Saturday

🥟 New York City transplants will find comfort in watching "Veselka" — a documentary that follows the owner of the iconic Ukrainian restaurant in the West Village at the height of Russia's invasion. Showtimes at Cinema 21 vary. General admission is $11.

🐧 Silver gelatin prints of animals and humans in nature from famed Japanese photographer Yamamoto Masao will be on display at PDX Contemporary Art through April 27. Free.

🧠 Take the kiddos to the "Brain Fair" presented by Oregon Health & Science University in the OMSI auditorium. With hands-on exhibits and displays, even parents will walk away understanding the interworking of their noggins more. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Sunday

🌲 Join fellow queer and trans folks at a guided walk through Hoyt Arboretum's tree collection for two blissful hours of forest bathing from 9-11am. Sign up for the waitlist.

🤣 Comedian Tom Segura aims to delight fans at Moda Center for a night of laughs and self-deprecating humor. 7pm, tickets start at $56.