Graffiti seen along Interstate 5 near the Rosa Parks Way exit. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Expect to see crews painting over graffiti and replacing vandalized highway signs along Portland's main transportation arteries in the coming weeks. Driving the news: Earlier this month, the Legislature approved an additional $20 million bump in the Oregon Department of Transportation's budget to address graffiti, litter and homeless camp cleanup in the tri-county area — an initiative put forth by Gov. Tina Kotek's downtown task force.

Once the governor signs the bill, ODOT will begin issuing contracts to hire private companies to do the work.

What they're saying: "Sometime in April we'll begin to see crews working on this," Don Hamilton, a spokesperson for the transportation agency, told Axios. "Will we see a difference? Yes, but it won't put an end to this problem."

Context: Graffiti along Portland's main arteries has only worsened since ODOT ran out of dedicated funds to remove and prevent vandalism from the city's highways last summer.

Addressing shortfalls in ODOT's budget — which has taken a significant hit since revenue from the state's gas tax has dropped — will be a priority for lawmakers in next year's session, Hamilton said.

By the numbers: Of the $20 million allocated, $4 million will be dedicated solely to painting over graffiti and replacing illegible, vandalized highway signs.