Portland's graffiti buildup is on the agenda for the state's upcoming legislative session.

Driving the news: Lawmakers, who convene on Feb. 5, will decide whether to add $20 million to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) budget to scrub off graffiti from hotspots around town — one of the recommendations from Gov. Tina Kotek's downtown task force.

Graffiti along Portland's main arteries has only worsened since the agency ran out of dedicated funds to remove and prevent vandalism from the city's highways last summer.

Why it matters: Rampant graffiti is not only the bane of drivers who may miss their exit due to unreadable signs spray painted over — but also city officials (and residents) who see excessive tagging as contributing to Portland's battered reputation.

Of note: While the city of Portland has its own graffiti removal program — through which community organizations work with third-party contractors to field thousands of requests — ODOT is responsible for graffiti prevention along highway corridors.

State of play: Budgetary woes have plagued the state's transportation department for years, leading to a litany of stalled improvement projects.

Oregon's 38-cent-per-gallon gas tax makes up most of the agency's revenue, but fewer funds have been available as fuel-efficient and electric vehicles become more popular.

ODOT predicts it will have a $720 million budget deficit by 2027 if new sources of revenue are not identified.

Context: ODOT's $1.7 million graffiti removal budget tapped out last June, so the agency's crews only respond to instances of vandalism involving explicit or offensive graffiti after other daily maintenance tasks — like fixing potholes, installing guardrails and winterizing roads — are complete, Don Hamilton, a spokesperson for the bureau, told Axios.

What we're watching: If lawmakers OK Kotek's intended $20 million during the short legislative session that ends March 10, funds may not be immediately available for ODOT to use, as it would be a budget adjustment for the 2023-25 biennium, according to Elisabeth Shepard, a spokesperson for the governor.

If the money comes through, ODOT plans to tackle litter and graffiti cleanup on I-84 from Portland to Troutdale, on I-5 from Portland to Clackamas County, on U.S. 26 from I-405 through Washington County and on Oregon 217, Hamilton said.

The bottom line: Expect more graffiti along Portland's freeways for the time being — and maybe after.