Portland Parks & Recreation summer camp registrations open May 16, but most private camps are already taking names. Photo: Courtesy of Portland Parks & Recreation

Summer camp sign-up season is here, which means parents should be doing their homework now. Why it matters: Caregivers have to plan ahead or risk their kids being home alone over Oregon's 10-week school vacation that starts June 15.

How it works: In Portland the choices are between $100+ a day private camps and affordable, but more basic, ones run by Portland Parks & Recreation.

⏰ Set a timer for May 16 because PP&R camp registration will go live online for camps that take place in June and July. A second registration starts June 13 for camps that take place in August.

Parks & Rec spokesman Mark Ross said via email that prices are $220 for one week, though low-income families can get discounts of up to 90%.

There are about 1,000 spots, and grades third through fifth usually have waiting lists, Craig Vanderbout, Southwest Community Center director and Summer Camp Division lead told Axios.

The camps use public parks and Portland's nine air-conditioned community centers.

Of note: The city also offers a Free Lunch + Play program in many parks for four-hour periods, with no age limit.

Free-range parents take note: Kids under age 8 are not supposed to wander into Free Lunch + Play alone.

If your city camp of choice fills up fast or you're just looking for something a bit different, here are some other options:

🔭 The Oregon Museum of Science & Industry has a large catalog of camps based on the belief that science is fun. Five-day camps in Portland are $595.

OMSI has use of property at Camp Gray on the coast and the Hancock Field Station in the desert. Five-day overnight camps at both start at $845.

🏹 Trackers Portland is known for its survival and bushcraft camps, and its willingness to let kids play with fire and knives, sometimes together. The vibe is to counteract "bulldozer parenting."

Trackers runs overnight camps in Sandy but also rents space in the old Marshalls at Lloyd Center.

🎭 The Northwest Children's Theater and School teaches kids the skills of the actor and the tech so they can produce a show. It now uses five locations, including its new home downtown at The Judy. The typical five-day camp, Monty Python's "Spamalot," is $864.

🎨 Grace Art Camp is a charming day camp with a theme (2024 is Hawaii) where kids make one lasting work of art to take home. $415 for five-day camps.

🤖 Steve & Kate's Camp is a growing franchise that puts kids "in charge of their own learning experience, so they can try, fail, and learn on their own." $120 a day.

⚽ Nike Sports Camps are serious athletic camps. The five-day soccer camp at PSU is $485.

🐘 The Oregon Zoo is not hosting summer camps in 2024.