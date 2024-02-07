Portland isn't set to switch to the mayor-council form of government until Jan. 1, 2025, but some changes are already underway.

Why it matters: In backing Measure 26-228 in November 2022, voters sought a new style of government. The new charter promises Portland will be run more like an enterprise than a non-profit.

This November, Portlanders will have to grasp rank choice voting and the four new geographical districts.

In 2025, they will have a mayor-and-city-administrator team running the city.

Meanwhile, the city council will be devoted to policy-making and engaging with the community, rather than managing the details of parks, pipes and police.

How it works: In an emergency, the mayor and the city administrator will have very different roles.

"From a water main break to an earthquake, the mayor will likely oversee the response at a high level and serve as the public-facing voice for the City of Portland," Portland's current chief administrative officer Michael Jordan told Axios.

"The city administrator is likely to be more hands-on, directing operations and communications to ensure a smooth response and recovery."

By the numbers: Six deputy city administrators will run the bureaus — like permitting, or arts and parks — and will report to the city administrator, instead of to elected officials.

With 12 commissioners instead of five, the goal is for neighborhoods to be better represented, with three council members from each district. Find yours here.

Where it stands: The bureaus will be in new groupings from July 1, but the full new organizational chart won't be up and running until 2025.

Be smart: Volunteers are available to explain the new system.