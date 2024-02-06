Portland is a pizza town, that we know. But pasta? Not so much.

This past weekend, I ventured to Sit Tite — the Jersey-inspired dive bar in Arbor Lodge by "Top Chef" alum BJ Smith — with a few friends to check out its red sauce-heavy menu.

The menu: Everything you'd find on an Italian eatery menu, from chicken parm and fried lasagna to a classic chopped salad and beef bolognese.

The cocktail menu is influenced by "The Sopranos" plot lines and includes the "Carmela" — vodka, strawberry and basil with lemon and bitters (French tips not included).

I opted for the caponata, baked ziti accompanied by a vegetable medley of eggplant, tomato, and peppers in an agrodolce sauce.

The bite: If you're a fan of dirty martinis, this is the dish for you. With every bite, you're hit with the taste of zesty olive and tangy capers — my only complaint is that there should've been more cheese.

The bottom line: For red-sauce lovers like me, Sit Tite is sure to become a staple thanks to its no-frills atmosphere and dependable East Coast eats.