Fools and Horses chef Casey Gipson shares his last meal
Fools and Horses, the opulent, Pearl District cocktail bar, is already reinventing itself just over a year after opening.
- The team recently brought on a new chef-in-residence, Casey Gipson, who has had his hands in projects like The Picnic House, Barlow, High Noon, and ChkChk.
Tasked with creating a whole new menu for Fools and Horses, Gipson is leaning heavily on dive bar classics with a high-end twist.
- For example, potato skins come topped with salmon roe, beef tartare sits on crispy rice, and a crab melt is packed with caramelized onion, yuzu, artichoke and chili crisp.
We wanted to know: If Gipson had one last meal, what would it be?
- One thing is for sure: It'd start with a Hendrick's gin and tonic.
🦪 Appetizer: Two is better than one. He'd first chow down on the clam chowder from Ox and the steam burger from Canard, which he calls the "perfect combination" of In-N-Out Burger and White Castle.
- "I love when time, attention and classic technique are applied to comfort foods," Gipson told Axios.
🌶️ Entree: The chile relleno en nogada at Chelo — beef picadillo, roasted then deep-fried poblano and hazelnut — takes center stage.
- Gipson applauds chef Luna Contreras' interpretation of the dish: "Each element was perfectly curated and the overall lightness and balance was inspiring."
🧀 Dessert: Not one for sweets, a cheese platter from The Observatory — which includes local staples like Rogue blue cheese, Face Rock cheddar and Portland Creamery's goat cheese with red wine caramel — rounds out Gipson's last meal.
- The restaurant is not only Gipson's go-to because he lives in the neighborhood, but "it's open late which is always nice for those of us in the service industry."
