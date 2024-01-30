Fools and Horses, the opulent, Pearl District cocktail bar, is already reinventing itself just over a year after opening.

The team recently brought on a new chef-in-residence, Casey Gipson, who has had his hands in projects like The Picnic House, Barlow, High Noon, and ChkChk.

Tasked with creating a whole new menu for Fools and Horses, Gipson is leaning heavily on dive bar classics with a high-end twist.

For example, potato skins come topped with salmon roe, beef tartare sits on crispy rice, and a crab melt is packed with caramelized onion, yuzu, artichoke and chili crisp.

We wanted to know: If Gipson had one last meal, what would it be?

One thing is for sure: It'd start with a Hendrick's gin and tonic.

🦪 Appetizer: Two is better than one. He'd first chow down on the clam chowder from Ox and the steam burger from Canard, which he calls the "perfect combination" of In-N-Out Burger and White Castle.

"I love when time, attention and classic technique are applied to comfort foods," Gipson told Axios.

🌶️ Entree: The chile relleno en nogada at Chelo — beef picadillo, roasted then deep-fried poblano and hazelnut — takes center stage.

Gipson applauds chef Luna Contreras' interpretation of the dish: "Each element was perfectly curated and the overall lightness and balance was inspiring."

🧀 Dessert: Not one for sweets, a cheese platter from The Observatory — which includes local staples like Rogue blue cheese, Face Rock cheddar and Portland Creamery's goat cheese with red wine caramel — rounds out Gipson's last meal.