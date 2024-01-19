Share on email (opens in new window)

Did you hide from the city all week in your blankie? Time to get out, meet new people and maybe tell your cool tree story.

🌍 The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu Princess Mhlongo and Albert Ibokwe Khoza take on colonial trauma. Friday-Sunday, Ellyn Bye Studio at the Armory (tickets $10-$50 and BIPOC sliding scale).

🎌 Warm up with hot craft sake, koji coffee and local Japanese food at Fuyu Fest 2024. This Japanese winter festival proves there's more to winter in Nippon than monkeys in a hot spring. 2-5pm Saturday, Olympic Mills Commerce Center (tickets $76).

Qveen Herby, the Berklee College of Music graduate rapper who covered "Barbie Girl," now does a podcast called "House of Herby." Friday, Wonder Ballroom (tickets $35-$155).

🐩 It's pooch heaven for dog fanciers at the Rose City Classic Dog Show. Come for the Meagles, stay for the merch. Friday-Sunday, Portland Expo Center (tickets $15-$40).

🎹 Prefer Sufjan to Stockhausen? Curious about Steve Reich but don't want a headache? Check out Concert No. 3 in Fear No Music's De-Mystifying New Music Series. Includes coffee and pastries. 11am Sunday, Reed College Eliot Hall (tickets $25+ suggested donation).

🎨 Artist and illustrator Pace Taylor mines themes of queer intimacy in this standout, homecoming show, Before the Doors Open. Through Feb. 18, opening reception 2–5pm Saturday Nationale (free).

📺 Don't have cabin fever just yet? Check out our streaming guide.