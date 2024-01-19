Portland Weekend Guide: Circus, sake and spaniels
Did you hide from the city all week in your blankie? Time to get out, meet new people and maybe tell your cool tree story.
🌍 The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu Princess Mhlongo and Albert Ibokwe Khoza take on colonial trauma. Friday-Sunday, Ellyn Bye Studio at the Armory (tickets $10-$50 and BIPOC sliding scale).
🎌 Warm up with hot craft sake, koji coffee and local Japanese food at Fuyu Fest 2024. This Japanese winter festival proves there's more to winter in Nippon than monkeys in a hot spring. 2-5pm Saturday, Olympic Mills Commerce Center (tickets $76).
Qveen Herby, the Berklee College of Music graduate rapper who covered "Barbie Girl," now does a podcast called "House of Herby." Friday, Wonder Ballroom (tickets $35-$155).
🐩 It's pooch heaven for dog fanciers at the Rose City Classic Dog Show. Come for the Meagles, stay for the merch. Friday-Sunday, Portland Expo Center (tickets $15-$40).
🎹 Prefer Sufjan to Stockhausen? Curious about Steve Reich but don't want a headache? Check out Concert No. 3 in Fear No Music's De-Mystifying New Music Series. Includes coffee and pastries. 11am Sunday, Reed College Eliot Hall (tickets $25+ suggested donation).
🎨 Artist and illustrator Pace Taylor mines themes of queer intimacy in this standout, homecoming show, Before the Doors Open. Through Feb. 18, opening reception 2–5pm Saturday Nationale (free).
📺 Don't have cabin fever just yet? Check out our streaming guide.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.