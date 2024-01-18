David and Abbey in "Love on the Spectrum." Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Here's what's new on Netflix, Max, Paramount+, Prime Video and Hulu.

What we're watching: A new season of an Emmy-winning dating show, a twisted true crime doc and a road trip with Jason Momoa.

"Love on the Spectrum" — Available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: Originally an Australian docuseries about people on the autism spectrum trying to find love, the U.S. version's first season won three Emmy Awards.

What they're saying: "You don't have to be villainous in the way you make a dating show," series creator Karina Holden told Axios. "(Dating shows) can resonate with the audience without those conflict points. This is the kind of show people can watch and feel good about the world."

Quick takes: Season two is heartwarming from start to finish. The final scene in episode seven almost brought me to tears.

"American Nightmare" — Available now on Netflix

State of play: The 2015 kidnapping case involving Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn is recounted in this new true crime series.

The intrigue: This documentary is produced by the team behind 2022's "Tinder Swindler."

"On the Roam" — Available now on Max

What's happening: This docuseries created by and starring Jason Momoa follows the actor on a cross-country road trip, gaining inspiration from the artists and craftsmen he meets along the way.

"Hazbin Hotel" — Available now on Prime Video

YouTuber Vivienne Medrano's characters come to life in this new adult animated series about Charlie, the princess of Hell, who tries to rehabilitate demons to prevent overpopulation in her kingdom.

"June" — Available now on Paramount+

This new documentary spotlights the life of five-time Grammy-winning country musician June Carter Cash and includes commentary from Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon and Willie Nelson.

"Death and Other Details" — Available now on Hulu

Violett Beane ("God Friended Me") and Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland") star in this new series centered around a murder mystery on a cruise ship.

"Sort Of" — Available now on Max

In the third and final season of this comedy series, Sabi faces feelings of grief and freedom after the death of their father, which prompts them to make some major life choices.

"The Woman in the Wall" — Available Friday on Paramount+