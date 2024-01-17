Share on email (opens in new window)

Crews respond to a downed tree on SE Troutdale Road. Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

News flash: It's been pretty dang cold out there.

Why it matters: High winds, freezing temperatures and snow have resulted in hundreds of downed trees and branches, leaving thousands of Portland-area residents without power for days.

By the numbers: Since Saturday, arborists from Portland Parks & Recreation have been working to clear over 350 downed trees and branches either entirely or partially blocking streets.

Multnomah County said it's dealing with over 50 downed trees, which have caused the closure of 13 county roads. Only five have reopened, a spokesperson said.

Oregon's Department of Transportation has responded to 284 downed tree calls statewide since Friday, spokesperson Don Hamilton told Axios.

State of play: Crews across the state prioritize tree removal from major freeways and the largest roads before clearing neighborhood streets — to allow the passage of emergency vehicles — but power company workers need to remove any electrical hazards first.

Utility companies, however, have their hands full with outages. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, over 30,000 Portland-area homes were still without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

Be smart: Call (503) 823-TREE with any tree-related emergencies on streets and other city property.