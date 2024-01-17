Downed trees disrupt power for thousands of Portlanders
News flash: It's been pretty dang cold out there.
- A powerful winter storm continues to whip through the Pacific Northwest, shuttering schools across Oregon, prompting road closures and causing widespread power outages.
Why it matters: High winds, freezing temperatures and snow have resulted in hundreds of downed trees and branches, leaving thousands of Portland-area residents without power for days.
By the numbers: Since Saturday, arborists from Portland Parks & Recreation have been working to clear over 350 downed trees and branches either entirely or partially blocking streets.
- Multnomah County said it's dealing with over 50 downed trees, which have caused the closure of 13 county roads. Only five have reopened, a spokesperson said.
- Oregon's Department of Transportation has responded to 284 downed tree calls statewide since Friday, spokesperson Don Hamilton told Axios.
State of play: Crews across the state prioritize tree removal from major freeways and the largest roads before clearing neighborhood streets — to allow the passage of emergency vehicles — but power company workers need to remove any electrical hazards first.
- Utility companies, however, have their hands full with outages. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, over 30,000 Portland-area homes were still without power as of Tuesday afternoon.
Be smart: Call (503) 823-TREE with any tree-related emergencies on streets and other city property.
