Updated Jan 10, 2024 - Science
In photos: Massive winter storm blasts U.S.
A sprawling winter storm is blasting much of the U.S. with heavy snow, rain, tornadoes and powerful winds.
The big picture: The latest in a series of "powerhouse" storm systems to hit the U.S. over the next two weeks has killed at least four people, caused major travel disruptions, widespread power outages, and prompted road closures and water rescues as multiple regions face blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos as they come in.