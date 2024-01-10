A semi-truck toppled over on the side of a road amidst a snowstorm in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 9. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm is blasting much of the U.S. with heavy snow, rain, tornadoes and powerful winds.

The big picture: The latest in a series of "powerhouse" storm systems to hit the U.S. over the next two weeks has killed at least four people, caused major travel disruptions, widespread power outages, and prompted road closures and water rescues as multiple regions face blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms and flooding.

Firefighters rescue a man from a car stuck in a flooded area of Charlotte, North Carolina, as storms move through the U.S. Southeast and the Carolinas, producing flooding, powerful winds and tornadoes. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Migrants leaving their tents at New York City's Floyd Bennett Field on Jan. 9 to board school buses bound for a local high school during the evacuation of nearly 2,000 migrants in anticipation of the storm with expected wind speeds of more than 70 mph. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A view of a damaged car and downed trees in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to strong winds as strong storms move through the U.S. South and the Carolinas, producing flooding, powerful winds and tornadoes on Jan. 9. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Cyclists navigate a snow-covered sidewalk on Jan. 9, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa, where a storm was expected to dump up to 14 inches of snow on the city before winds of up to 40 mph push through on the backside of it. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos as they come in.