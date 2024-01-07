In photos: Winter storm lashes U.S. Northeast with heavy snow
Heavy snow and strong winds were lashing New England and other parts of the U.S. — leaving nearly 17 million under winter storm warnings, from the Northeast to Northern Arizona Sunday evening.
The big picture: The first in a series of storms to hit the East Coast has caused travel disruptions as it brought over a foot of snow to portions of Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday ahead of a second storm arriving Tuesday, per NOAA.
State of play: That storm was developing over the Southern Rockies ahead of a move northeastward to the Upper Great Lakes by Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow was expected Monday over parts of the U.S. including in the Midwest Plains, where blizzard warnings were in effect through Tuesday morning.
- The NWS Storm Prediction Center warned severe thunderstorms and heavy rains that could strike the Central Gulf Coast from Monday through Tuesday morning could bring "frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes."
- This could include tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita Scale of EF2 to EF5 — the highest tornado rating in this category, which means there could be "incredible damage" from gusts of over 200 mph.
