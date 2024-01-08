Polar vortex threatens to disrupt Iowa caucuses

Share on email (opens in new window)

A volunteer for Nikki Haley collects campaign signs outside the Horizon Family Restaurant on Jan. 8 in Sioux City after the campaign event was canceled due to inclement weather. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Near-blizzard conditions are colliding with GOP primary candidates' final push ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucuses, forcing campaigns to cancel events and change plans.

Why it matters: Forecasted frigid weather for next week could also dampen voter turnout on caucus day on Monday, local analysts say.

Iowa is under a winter storm warning as 6–12 inches of snow are expected across its central and southeastern regions through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The run-up to the caucuses coincides with one of the most active periods of winter weather in recent memory, Axios extreme weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.

The snow is expected to be followed by a polar vortex that lingers through caucus day, with single-digit temperatures for the highs and below-zero overnight lows.

What's happening: The campaigns of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Trump have both already canceled Iowa events due to weather and travel issues.

Vivek Ramaswamy will drive to his campaign events this week rather than his typical private plane rides.

Blowing snow with winds gusting as high as 40 mph are expected Tuesday, reducing visibility.

Zoom in: More frigid temperatures next week could dampen caucus turnout, especially for Trump supporters who assume he's already ahead, local Democratic political consultant Jeff Link tells Axios.

Poor weather is most likely to negatively impact turnout among older Iowans, said Steffen Schmidt, a political science professor at Iowa State.

That could disproportionately affect Trump too, Link says, as the former president's supporters likely skew older than voters for Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Zoom out: Iowa's winter caucuses are no stranger to weather disruptions, Schmidt says.

"Weather is the No. 1 caucus turnout problem."

Axios' Sophia Cai contributed reporting.