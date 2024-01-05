Ole Bolle peeks into a house in a wooded area on the campus of Portland's Nordic Northwest. Photo: Rachel La Corte/Axios

The 19-foot sculpture in southwest Portland is one of six constructed in the Pacific Northwest.

The other five trolls all reside in Washington: on Bainbridge Island, in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, in Issaquah, on Vashon Island and in West Seattle.

Ole Bolle is kneeling, peeking into a small red house, supposedly looking for cookies (though when I sent these pics to friends and family they assumed more hostile intent from Ole).

The troll was constructed with recycled wood and other materials and will be on-site for at least three years, The Oregonian reported after the installation was completed last summer.

What they're saying: "I want people to know that trash has value," Dambo said in a statement last summer announcing the Pacific Northwest project. "My trolls do that, and also help me tell stories, like the legends I grew up with."