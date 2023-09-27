Last of 6 Pacific Northwest trolls rises in Ballard

Fremont's no longer the only Seattle neighborhood with its own giant troll.

Driving the news: The final installation of Danish artist Thomas Dambo's series of Northwest troll sculptures went up in Ballard earlier this month, next to the National Nordic Museum.

Earlier in the summer, another troll was set up in West Seattle as part of the project, while other trolls have gone up in Bainbridge Island, Portland, Vashon Island and Issaquah.

What they're saying: A driving force behind the "Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King" public art project is "the lesson that trash has value," according to a July blog post describing the installations.

The trolls are built entirely from recycled materials, "relaying the critical message that we humans need to protect our environment," per the blog post.

Plus: The exhibit aims to recognize "the shared values of environmental stewardship in Coast Salish tribal communities and the Nordic people," the blog post added.

What's next: The trolls won't be going anywhere anytime soon. They're expected to stay in place for at least three years, KING 5 reported.