We went to Psychic Sister in search of answers. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Every new year comes with a lot of unknowns, but we reached out to someone who may be able to help. Driving the news: We went to Psychic Sister to see LC Collins of Vivid Life Tarot who gave us her reading of what's coming for Portland in 2024.

We asked Collins for her predictions on the city's new government structure, the next mayor, and how Portlanders can bond amid change.

Here are the highlights:

🔮 What to expect: Collins said 2020 was the year Portland found its voice, but 2024 will be the year it will have to "walk its talk."

"Portland has the opportunity to become the 10 of cups," Collins said of the first tarot card pulled, which depicts fortune and unity.

🏛️ On the new government structure: Portlanders will elect 12 new city council members this November, and Collins predicts the group will be full of first-time politicians with "a lot of synergy."

"As long as they don't make coalitions over fear, no fear bonding," she said. "Let's not turn our backs on this experiment."

The tarot cards predicting Portland's future. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

👩🏻‍💼 On the next mayor: With Ted Wheeler not seeking reelection, a big personality interested in making drastic changes will take the seat next.

Collins senses it's likely to be a woman. (Right now, only three people have announced their intent to run.)

🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽 On Portland as a community: To "lift the vibration" of the city, Portlanders will need to put aside egos and learn to create belonging by agreeing on shared moral principles.

📈 The bottom line: This year will be a big year for personal growth for Portlanders, but "we will have to build from the ground up," Collins said.