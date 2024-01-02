A psychic's prediction for Portland this year
Every new year comes with a lot of unknowns, but we reached out to someone who may be able to help.
Driving the news: We went to Psychic Sister to see LC Collins of Vivid Life Tarot who gave us her reading of what's coming for Portland in 2024.
- We asked Collins for her predictions on the city's new government structure, the next mayor, and how Portlanders can bond amid change.
Here are the highlights:
🔮 What to expect: Collins said 2020 was the year Portland found its voice, but 2024 will be the year it will have to "walk its talk."
- "Portland has the opportunity to become the 10 of cups," Collins said of the first tarot card pulled, which depicts fortune and unity.
🏛️ On the new government structure: Portlanders will elect 12 new city council members this November, and Collins predicts the group will be full of first-time politicians with "a lot of synergy."
- "As long as they don't make coalitions over fear, no fear bonding," she said. "Let's not turn our backs on this experiment."
👩🏻💼 On the next mayor: With Ted Wheeler not seeking reelection, a big personality interested in making drastic changes will take the seat next.
- Collins senses it's likely to be a woman. (Right now, only three people have announced their intent to run.)
🧑🏽🤝🧑🏽 On Portland as a community: To "lift the vibration" of the city, Portlanders will need to put aside egos and learn to create belonging by agreeing on shared moral principles.
📈 The bottom line: This year will be a big year for personal growth for Portlanders, but "we will have to build from the ground up," Collins said.
- "At the end of the day, we will see the value of connecting with people who are really different than you."
