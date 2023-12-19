Oregon's COVID levels are low amid national holiday surge

Data: CDC; Note: Data for the two most recent weeks may be incomplete due to delays in reporting; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Oregon is seeing relatively low levels of COVID-19 as the rest of the country experiences a surge ahead of the holiday travel season, according to the latest CDC data.

Driving the news: Wastewater analysis was showing minimal COVID-19 levels in Oregon as of earlier this month, down considerably from December 2022.

Meanwhile, almost every state showed at least "high" levels this month compared to baseline trends.

Yes, but: Given how much traveling people will be doing this season, it's likely that Oregon's COVID situation will worsen over the coming weeks.

Zoom out: There have been nearly 67,200 deaths related to COVID-19 nationally this year, per provisional CDC data.

That's down significantly from about 246,200 last year and 463,300 in 2021, but still a considerable toll.

The big picture: As of early December, 22 states had "very high" COVID-19 wastewater levels as defined by the CDC, which compares current rates to baseline measurements at sites nationwide.

