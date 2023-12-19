What to expect from Portland's holiday travel surge

Share on email (opens in new window)

Brace yourself for busy airports and highways this holiday season.

Driving the news: This year, AAA is predicting its second-highest year-end travel forecast since the group began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Why it matters: The projection rounds off a year when travel records were already set around July Fourth and Thanksgiving.

Zoom in: Portland International Airport is expecting about 730,000 passengers during these last two weeks of December.

It's a 20% increase from 2022, when the region saw a major ice storm and hundreds of canceled flights.

The big picture: Across Oregon, AAA says about 1.4 million people will drive to their holiday destinations this year, and 156,000 will travel by air.

Threat level: INRIX, a transportation data company, predicts Portland's peak congestion will hit this Saturday around 5:45pm on I-84 E from Portland towards Hood River.

The company said that trip will take 1 hour and about 40 minutes — 40% above average.

What they're saying: Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of travel for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said in a written statement she expects about 2.5 million more travelers across the region this Christmas and New Year's season compared to last year.

Be smart: The airport recommends arriving 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international ones.

And it recommends checking parking availability online before driving to the airport.

The big picture: AAA said 115.2 million travelers nationwide will hit the road or take flight during the 10-day holiday travel period beginning Dec. 23.