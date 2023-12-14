Homelessness remained a major concern in Portland during 2023.

The big picture: Sanctioned outdoor camping areas grew — including Safe Rest Villages, a place to stay in RVs or cars and the city's first mass outdoor shelter.

Meanwhile, in June, Portland's City Council also approved rules banning tents or campsites from 8am to 8pm and restricting overnight camping to only some parts of the city.

Yes, but: Last month, a Multnomah County judge put that ban on hold, days before Portland planned to start enforcing it.

Flashback: Portland's actions were triggered by a 2019 federal ruling in Martin v. Boise, which said that police couldn't arrest unhoused people for living outdoors if they had nowhere to go.

In 2021, Oregon lawmakers passed guidance for local governments on regulating camping.

What's happening: We asked Lauren Armony, director of the systemic change team at Sisters of the Road, which helps unhoused people, to take us through her experience dealing with the twists and turns of the city's camping ban this year.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

In Portland, testimony on the camping ban proposal at City Hall lasted five hours. What do you remember about that day?

"Our whole staff was there. We had a lot of people show up in solidarity. But not everyone was allowed in, and folks were relocated to another area. And then the overflow building closed at five. So people couldn't be a part of the full hearing."

Once the ban passed it wasn't enforced for several months so the city could get the word out about the law. Did you see any impacts?

"Just anxiety and ambiguity and fear."

What did you do during that time?

"We knew that [the Oregon Law Center] was going to sue the city over it. So we're like, okay, this is an action, and we decided to support that action. We're a declarant on the lawsuit."

"In the meantime, we're like, we should do a summer of education, where we can help people know what their rights are."

When the ban was blocked in court, what was your reaction?

"Like you're kicking the can down the road, but at least you don't have to worry about it right now."

"And it's still taking some time to make sure folks know that it's not being enforced. But the normal rules still apply, you know, sweeps."

In a word or two, how would you describe Portland's response to homelessness this year?