An Oregon tackle in last month's game with rival Oregon State. UO won, 31-7. Photo: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

College sports in Oregon may never be the same.

With the Pac-12 dissolving, the University of Oregon and Oregon State will no longer play in the same league starting next fall.

Why it matters: For Oregon, joining the Midwest-based Big Ten is expected to increase revenue from TV rights, while adding significant travel distance and time for athletes in all sports.

Oregon State's sports future is very unclear.

Catch up fast: A lawsuit by OSU and Washington State — the only other team left in the league — for control of Pac-12 assets is pending.

Meanwhile: OSU and WSU aligned their football schedules for next fall with Mountain West teams — although no plans to combine the leagues have been announced.

In a surprise move, OSU's head football coach left to join Big Ten team Michigan State.

What's happening: We asked a serious college sports fan and OSU grad to reflect on the impact of this historic change.

Josh Makepeace grew up near Grants Pass, studied English and philosophy at OSU, "very briefly" played football as a walk-on and now is Nike's director of capabilities and operations.

He's speaking only for himself and the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

🧠 What was your reaction when you heard that U of O was leaving the Pac-12?

"It was a huge shock. It was a real bummer. My immediate thought was well you know the rivalry's gone. You have one of the oldest rivalries in sports, not just football."

😯 What was shocking about it?

"That schools in conferences that accurately represented the geographies they were intended to build and support were leaving those conferences."

🌎 Why is the geographic location so important?

"Sport at its essence is about friendly and fruitful competition among peers in one's community. That's how sports started. People were competing against other folks in their towns, in their villages."

"I'm an Oregonian. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest. I'm a Pacific Northwest sports fan."

📺 How's it going to affect how you watch college sports, particularly football?

"When I'm watching games, especially Pac-12 games, I'm paying attention. Looking up players, looking up stats, looking up where kids went to high school. I'm an invested viewer of college sports."

Watching Oregon teams play schools "outside my neighborhood I'll be less invested."

🏈 UO and OSU announced last week they will keep playing each other in football. Does that make a difference?