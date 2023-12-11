Year in reflection: Portland's first Black rodeo

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bullfighters and bull riders talk strategy ahead of the rodeo. Photo: Anthony Jordan III, courtesy of Eight Seconds

Rodeo history happened June 17 at the Portland Expo Center — Black rodeo riders bucked broncos and wrestled steers at a sold-out event offering $60,000 in cash prizes.

Why it matters: Although there is a Black rodeo circuit — typically with much less prize money — this was the first time anything similar had been put on in Portland, and it was a hit.

Catch up fast: America's frontier history includes Latino vaqueros, Indigenous cattle handlers and Black cowboys, Axios' Russell Contreras wrote in a preview of the Portland event.

But the history was unknown even to Ivan McClellan, a Black photographer who realized only as an adult he'd grown up in the midst of Black cowboy culture.

That sparked a multiyear documentary project, a book (coming out next year), and the first Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo — which will return to Portland on June 16, 2024, venue TBA.

Ivan McClellan, Portland's Black rodeo founder. Photo: Courtesy of Eight Seconds

The latest: We asked McClellan about the meaning of the event. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

🤞🏾 What were your goals when you set out to do the rodeo?

"I wanted to do it directly in Portland to have the biggest impact on the community here and to inspire the most people of color. I also wanted it to be indoors because as a photographer, lighting was critically important.

"I wanted a beautiful setup."

⛰️ What were the biggest challenges?

"Locking down the venue and paying for it was enormously difficult."

"We also had to get tons and tons and tons of dirt loaded in, which was anxiety inducing for everybody."

"One other difficult part was that we needed 30+ athletes to travel for a rodeo that they had never heard of, to a city that none of them had ever been to. Recruiting athletes was incredibly time consuming."

❓ You told Axios' Russ Contreras that people here were skeptical. Who and how?

"I met with people who said, 'You're being too ambitious' and 'you need to scale this thing back.'"

"I was told that I needed to give away blocks of tickets to the Black community if I wanted them to show up."

"I heard that from multiple different people — Black people, white people, across the board."

🎉 What was being at the rodeo like for you?

"The event was physically and spiritually outstanding far beyond what I even envisioned."

"I didn't realize that Portlanders were going to dress up and that they were going to be so elated and so encouraging and supportive of their athletes."

"After the event I got calls and congratulations from every city department as to how they can support and bring it back next year."

🤠 What are your bigger dreams?