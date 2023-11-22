Nov 22, 2023 - News

Thanksgiving travel tips for Portland International Airport

headshot
Illustration of a turkey pulling a suitcase.

Let's hope this bird gets an aisle seat. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Travelers at Portland International Airport this holiday week should plan to arrive earlier than they would have in previous years, officials say.

Why it matters: PDX expects nearly 240,000 travelers to pass through the airport starting Wednesday through Sunday — up 9% from 2022, according to Allison Ferre, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland.

  • This means in addition to gifts and treats for the family, travelers may also need to pack their patience.

Driving the news: TSA estimates it will screen 30 million passengers nationwide over the 12-day period around Thanksgiving.

  • "We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever," TSA administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.
  • The busiest day at PDX is expected to be Sunday, when approximately 55,000 passengers will be coming and going, per Ferre.

Extra time: Ferre said travelers should plan to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, to ensure enough time for parking, checking bags and security screening.

Parking: The lots at PDX — both short-term and long-term — are in high demand right now, and are notorious for filling up during peak times. Check availability before you go via the airport's real-time tracker.

Packing tips: Food items like wine, cranberry sauce, gravy and jelly must go in a checked bag, TSA says.

  • But pies, cakes, mac & cheese, meat, seafood and spices are fine in your carry-on for domestic flights. See more food rules.

Meanwhile, if you are driving, gas prices are down from last month.

  • The average price for a gallon of gas in Portland metro is $4.34, according to GasBuddy.
  • Oregon is the 36th most expensive state for gas.

The big picture: An estimated 49.1 million Americans are expected to hit the road this week, the third-busiest Thanksgiving since 2000, according to AAA.

  • About 671,000 Oregonians are expected to drive at least 50 miles from home over the holiday. Drivers will encounter peak traffic delays on Wednesday evening and Sunday.

