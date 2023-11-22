Why it matters: PDX expects nearly 240,000 travelers to pass through the airport starting Wednesday through Sunday — up 9% from 2022, according to Allison Ferre, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland.
This means in addition to gifts and treats for the family, travelers may also need to pack their patience.
"We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever," TSA administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.
The busiest day at PDX is expected to be Sunday, when approximately 55,000 passengers will be coming and going, per Ferre.
Extra time: Ferre said travelers should plan to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, to ensure enough time for parking, checking bags and security screening.
Parking: The lots at PDX — both short-term and long-term —are in high demand right now, and are notorious for filling up during peak times. Check availability before you go via the airport's real-time tracker.