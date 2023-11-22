Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Let's hope this bird gets an aisle seat. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Travelers at Portland International Airport this holiday week should plan to arrive earlier than they would have in previous years, officials say. Why it matters: PDX expects nearly 240,000 travelers to pass through the airport starting Wednesday through Sunday — up 9% from 2022, according to Allison Ferre, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland.

This means in addition to gifts and treats for the family, travelers may also need to pack their patience.

Driving the news: TSA estimates it will screen 30 million passengers nationwide over the 12-day period around Thanksgiving.

"We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever," TSA administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

The busiest day at PDX is expected to be Sunday, when approximately 55,000 passengers will be coming and going, per Ferre.

Extra time: Ferre said travelers should plan to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, to ensure enough time for parking, checking bags and security screening.

Parking: The lots at PDX — both short-term and long-term — are in high demand right now, and are notorious for filling up during peak times. Check availability before you go via the airport's real-time tracker.

If the lots are close to capacity, officials suggest taxis, rideshares, or taking advantage of the remodeled MAX Red Line station, which recently reopened after months of repair.

Packing tips: Food items like wine, cranberry sauce, gravy and jelly must go in a checked bag, TSA says.

But pies, cakes, mac & cheese, meat, seafood and spices are fine in your carry-on for domestic flights. See more food rules.

Meanwhile, if you are driving, gas prices are down from last month.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Portland metro is $4.34, according to GasBuddy.

Oregon is the 36th most expensive state for gas.

The big picture: An estimated 49.1 million Americans are expected to hit the road this week, the third-busiest Thanksgiving since 2000, according to AAA.

About 671,000 Oregonians are expected to drive at least 50 miles from home over the holiday. Drivers will encounter peak traffic delays on Wednesday evening and Sunday.

Go deeper: More Thanksgiving travel trends from AAA