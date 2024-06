Portland's Moda Center is among the best in the nation when it comes to access to public transportation, according to a recent ranking. What's happening: Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods and studies bike and transit access, found that the arena scored 85 out of 100 in its assessment.

Why it matters: Better transit — if people use it — helps not only the planet but everybody stuck in the freeway backup or parking line before big events.

Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals

How it works: The company assigns a "usefulness" value to the nearby transit routes based on frequency, type and distance between stops.

The Moda Center — also the host arena for comedy shows, traveling circuses and concerts —is designated "convenient" in this analysis, along with all arenas scoring between 70 and 89.

It's just 5 points short of being "world class."

How do you get to the Moda center — whether for the Blazers, Bad Bunny or Tina Fey?

