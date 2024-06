Portland's Moda Center is among the best in the nation when it comes to access to public transportation, according to a recent ranking.

What's happening: Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods and studies bike and transit access, found that the arena scored 85 out of 100 in its assessment.

Why it matters: Better transit — if people use it — helps not only the planet but everybody stuck in the freeway back up or parking line before big events.