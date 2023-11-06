48 mins ago - Development

Inside Bellpine, the new restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Portland

headshot
A photo of the entrance logo of the Bellpine

Bellpine, the name of The Ritz-Carlton Portland's new restaurant, is a type of soil found in the Willamette Valley. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The Ritz-Carlton Portland opened its 20th-floor restaurant, Bellpine, last week — the first culinary offering from the ultra-luxe hotel.

What's happening: Helmed by Michelin star executive chef Pedro Almeida and Portland-based chef Lauro Romero, formerly of Clandestino and República, the restaurant's menu focuses on Pacific Northwest cuisine with revolving seasonal ingredients sourced locally.

The latest: Axios Portland toured Bellpine for a look at its accommodations, amenities, and food and drink offerings. It also offers spectacular views of the city — and on clear days, Mount Hood.

Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, Bellpine's menu features Oregon seaside staples crab, salmon and shrimp and entrees including wagyu tri tip accompanied by beets, and puffed potatoes in a chocolate jus.

  • The wine list leans heavily on vintages produced in the Willamette Valley and spirits from the "region's master distillers."
  • Inspired by the Oregon coast, the design is sleek, minimalist and features deep splashes of chambray, sandy beige and chrome accents with floor-to-ceiling windows.

What's next: Reservations are available for lunch and dinner, but the restaurant is currently booking about three weeks out.

A photo of a dining room with chairs, tables and pillars.
The dining room with the kitchen in the background. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios
A photo of dozens of chairs circled around a bar top table.
The oblong bar does not require reservations. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios
A photo of a fire place with tables and chairs surrounding it.
Additional bar seating near the fireplace. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios
A photo of a long table and chairs alongside.
The private dining room off of the main hall, inspired by the Oregon coast. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios
A photo of a skyline.
The view from the 20th floor, including the Bancorp building and Broadway Bridge. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios
A photo of a dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows.
The dining room features floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more