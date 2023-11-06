Inside Bellpine, the new restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Portland
The Ritz-Carlton Portland opened its 20th-floor restaurant, Bellpine, last week — the first culinary offering from the ultra-luxe hotel.
What's happening: Helmed by Michelin star executive chef Pedro Almeida and Portland-based chef Lauro Romero, formerly of Clandestino and República, the restaurant's menu focuses on Pacific Northwest cuisine with revolving seasonal ingredients sourced locally.
The latest: Axios Portland toured Bellpine for a look at its accommodations, amenities, and food and drink offerings. It also offers spectacular views of the city — and on clear days, Mount Hood.
Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, Bellpine's menu features Oregon seaside staples crab, salmon and shrimp and entrees including wagyu tri tip accompanied by beets, and puffed potatoes in a chocolate jus.
- The wine list leans heavily on vintages produced in the Willamette Valley and spirits from the "region's master distillers."
- Inspired by the Oregon coast, the design is sleek, minimalist and features deep splashes of chambray, sandy beige and chrome accents with floor-to-ceiling windows.
What's next: Reservations are available for lunch and dinner, but the restaurant is currently booking about three weeks out.
