Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bellpine, the name of The Ritz-Carlton Portland's new restaurant, is a type of soil found in the Willamette Valley. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The Ritz-Carlton Portland opened its 20th-floor restaurant, Bellpine, last week — the first culinary offering from the ultra-luxe hotel.

What's happening: Helmed by Michelin star executive chef Pedro Almeida and Portland-based chef Lauro Romero, formerly of Clandestino and República, the restaurant's menu focuses on Pacific Northwest cuisine with revolving seasonal ingredients sourced locally.

The latest: Axios Portland toured Bellpine for a look at its accommodations, amenities, and food and drink offerings. It also offers spectacular views of the city — and on clear days, Mount Hood.

Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, Bellpine's menu features Oregon seaside staples crab, salmon and shrimp and entrees including wagyu tri tip accompanied by beets, and puffed potatoes in a chocolate jus.

The wine list leans heavily on vintages produced in the Willamette Valley and spirits from the "region's master distillers."

Inspired by the Oregon coast, the design is sleek, minimalist and features deep splashes of chambray, sandy beige and chrome accents with floor-to-ceiling windows.

What's next: Reservations are available for lunch and dinner, but the restaurant is currently booking about three weeks out.

The dining room with the kitchen in the background. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The oblong bar does not require reservations. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Additional bar seating near the fireplace. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The private dining room off of the main hall, inspired by the Oregon coast. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The view from the 20th floor, including the Bancorp building and Broadway Bridge. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios