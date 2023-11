More rain on the horizon this weekend, but when has that ever stopped Portlanders from having some fun?

๐Ÿ“š The Portland Book Festival takes over Portland Art Museum and surrounding venues Saturday. Hundreds of literary hotshots โ€” like Nicole Chung, Michael Lewis, and Erica Berry, among others โ€” will descend on our city to sign novels, participate in discussions, workshops and more. Tickets start at $25.

๐Ÿ˜† Celebrated comedian Chelsea Handler headlines the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $35.

โšฝ The Portland Thorns host the first game of the NWSL playoff semifinals 4pm Sunday at Providence Park. Tickets start at $35.

๐ŸŽญ Head to the Keller Auditorium to catch Portland Opera's take on Mozart's zany comedic commentary on wealth and class รก la "The Marriage of Figaro" Friday at 7pm, or Sunday at 2pm. Tickets start at $44.

๐ŸŒธ Now that pumpkin season is over, relish in the beauty of Chrysanthemums at the Lan Su Chinese Garden this weekend. Glow-in-the-dark floral arrangement will be on display Friday through Sunday 5 to 7pm.

๐Ÿ“บ Staying in but can't find something to watch? We've got you covered.