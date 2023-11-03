More rain on the horizon this weekend, but when has that ever stopped Portlanders from having some fun?

📚 The Portland Book Festival takes over Portland Art Museum and surrounding venues Saturday. Hundreds of literary hotshots — like Nicole Chung, Michael Lewis, and Erica Berry, among others — will descend on our city to sign novels, participate in discussions, workshops and more. Tickets start at $25.

😆 Celebrated comedian Chelsea Handler headlines the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $35.

⚽ The Portland Thorns host the first game of the NWSL playoff semifinals 4pm Sunday at Providence Park. Tickets start at $35.

🎭 Head to the Keller Auditorium to catch Portland Opera's take on Mozart's zany comedic commentary on wealth and class á la "The Marriage of Figaro" Friday at 7pm, or Sunday at 2pm. Tickets start at $44.

🌸 Now that pumpkin season is over, relish in the beauty of Chrysanthemums at the Lan Su Chinese Garden this weekend. Glow-in-the-dark floral arrangement will be on display Friday through Sunday 5 to 7pm.

📺 Staying in but can't find something to watch? We've got you covered.