In central Oregon, a proposed ballot measure in next month's special election aims to provide first responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical technicians, with more resources as the region adjusts to swift population growth.

Why it matters: Deschutes County has seen a surge of new residents from Portland and elsewhere— a rise of 29% compared to two decades ago, a rate that exceeds Rose City.

To keep up with the number of emergency calls, local governments throughout the region are asking residents for more money in the form of tax levies.

Details: Redmond Fire District is battling a simultaneous spike in demand with a chronic staffing shortage, contributing to longer response times and burnout among its employees.

City officials are hoping to tackle the crisis with a new levy that would allow the hire of additional paramedics and firefighters and reduce cross-staffing throughout departments.

By the numbers: According to an Oregon Public Broadcasting report, calls for service in Redmond, which has a service area of 294 square miles just north of Bend, have risen 68% since 2016.

The intrigue: Whether the levy will pass is uncertain. Bend and La Pine voters narrowly approved similar measures, yet Redmond's voter demographic leans more conservative.