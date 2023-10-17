It had been four years since I dined at Paadee — the buzzy-yet-causal Thai spot on NE 28th St. helmed by restaurateur Akkapong "Earl" Ninsom.

So, a few weeks ago I went back … and returned two times more in the following days.

The menu: If you're a fan of Ninsom's other restaurants, you begin to notice subtle differences between each menu. At Paadee the focus is on Northern Thai cuisine like som tum (papaya salad), laab (finely chopped meats in lettuce cups), and hand-ripped noodles.

I chose the Pad Kee Mao, or "drunken noodles" (the literal translation), with red pepper, scallion, onion, tofu, chili paste and torn basil.

🌶️ The bite: I didn't expect such a powerful punch from such simple flavors. With a squeeze of lime, the dish's simplicity is instantly elevated and addictive — somehow finding the perfect balance between savory and sweet, with a notch of heat not for the weak.

The bottom line: Whether you sit down to enjoy, or order it to take out, Paadee remains a reliable staple in Portland's plethora of Thai restaurants.