Travelers aren't as happy as they used to be flying in and out of Portland International Airport: a recent survey placed it barely above average, its worst ranking ever.

Why it matters: People who are happy at airports spend more money at airports — and that spending contributes both to airport funding and the regional economy.

More than 1.6 million people flew through PDX in July, a nearly 15% increase compared to July 2022.

The airport saw 14.8 million passengers last year, still lower than pre-pandemic numbers of nearly 20 million annually in 2019.

By the numbers: This year, customers ranked Portland International Airport 12th among airports of similar size in research by the consumer analytics company J.D. Power.

It's a big drop — Portland has landed the #1 ranking three times, most recently in 2019 — and was in the top five every year from 2015 to 2020.

What's happening: In a word, construction. The airport is getting closer to wrapping up a major overhaul, hoping to improve travelers' experiences. But it's not scheduled to wrap until the end of 2025.

"You're breaking a lot of eggs to make an omelet later on," Mike Taylor, managing director for travel, hospitality and retail research at J.D. Power, tells Axios.

What they're saying: Taylor puts Portland now "in the middle of the road" in most big categories — such as getting to and from the airport, getting through it and baggage claim.

It's still among the top five large airports for food and beverage, which is what first won PDX accolades.

"They used to blow everybody out of the water in retail because they had one specific thing that they did, which is they had a lot of Portland in the airport," Taylor said.

State of play: Baggage handling can have a big influence on traveler satisfaction, but airlines have the most influence over that.

Delta and Alaska have the best rankings, according to J.D. Power research.

The intrigue: Tampa International Airport, which topped the large airport rankings this year, is getting a lot of attention for how it has improved bathrooms — particularly by installing large, digital photos of beautiful local scenery.

What's next: Once construction at PDX is complete, rankings could turn around. Many of the top airports this year had recently finished major construction.

Of note: The rankings are based on extensive surveys of over 27,000 travelers, done between August 2022 and July 2023.