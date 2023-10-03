Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The share of Oregon's Hispanic residents living in poverty has almost halved since 2005 but gains have recently slowed, per the latest census data.

Details: Almost 15% of Hispanic residents lived in poverty in 2022, compared to 12% of Oregon residents overall.

In 2005, the difference was much wider — 27% of Hispanic residents in Oregon lived in poverty compared to 14% of Oregonians overall.

Why it matters: Latinos comprise 14% of Oregon's population — and 19% nationally — and are set to make up a plurality of the country by midcentury.

Zoom in: Oregon's Latino population overall grew 30% in the last decade, with birth rates and migration from other states contributing more than immigration from other countries.

There's also been a steady rise in Hispanic or Latino homebuyers and employment over roughly the same time period, although employment dipped in recent years.

Yes but: The population isn't spread evenly around the state. Marion — home to Salem — and Umatilla, Morrow and Hood River counties have the highest percentage of Latino population.

The population skews younger than Oregonians overall, with about 23% under 18.

Of note: Nearly 19% of undergraduates at Portland State University are Latinx, the university says, and PSU started offering a major in Chicano/Latino studies this fall.

Zoom out: As in Oregon, the percentage of Latinos living in poverty across the U.S. has dropped significantly in the last decade but is well above the national average for all groups.

Nationally, 16.8% of Latinos — 10 million — were living in poverty in 2022.

That's compared to the nation's overall poverty rate of 11.5%.

Details: Wyoming had the lowest percentage of Latinos living in poverty (10.2%), likely because of the large number of well-paying oil and gas jobs there.

Latinos in Alabama had the nation's highest poverty rate (27.6%), according to an Axios analysis of census data.

What they're saying: Addressing poverty is one of the most pressing issues facing Hispanics in the U.S., says José Jurado Vadillo, a research economist at the Seidman Institute, Arizona State University.

Better access to credit and to quality education would help reduce Latino poverty, Vadillo adds.

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.