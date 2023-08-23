Data: Redfin; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Roughly 6.7% of homes in Portland's metro area are worth at least $1 million, down from nearly 7.5% a year ago, per a new report from Redfin.

Why it matters: As Portland, and other cities nationwide, struggle with low inventory and lack of affordable housing, home prices have been skyrocketing into seven-figure territory.

The big picture: Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. homes were valued at $1 million or more in June, a share close to last summer's all-time high and up from a 12-month low in February, Redfin found.

Zoom in: Oregon's slice of million-dollar houses has risen 4% since pre-pandemic June 2019, data shared with Axios shows.

Oregon home prices were up 7.4% in July 2023 compared to last year, bumping the state's median home price up to over $400,000.

Between the lines: Rising prices are a boon for millions of homeowners who have seen big gains in equity in recent years, Axios' Emily Peck reports.