Kachka, the restaurant inspired by Soviet-era cuisine, celebrated its 10th anniversary in Portland in April. As a treat for diners, chef and owner Bonnie Morales put together a 10-part dinner series based on trips she's taken to regions in the former Soviet Union.

Driving the news: This month's dinner, the third in the series, "is an amazing summer menu recalling meals we shared at my cousin's dacha in Belarus," she told Axios in an email.

Tickets for the Aug. 23 event can be purchased here.

The intrigue: Summer produce is also the standout in Morales' choice of a last meal eaten in Portland.

"My last meal could only take place at exactly this time of the year," she told us.

Dinner: A mayo and tomato sandwich with lightly toasted shokupan bread (also known as Japanese milk bread).

But not just any kind of mayo and tomatoes. She would add "Kachka's sunflower mayonnaise and perfectly ripe Early Girl tomatoes with a sprinkle of Maldon flake salt and cracked black pepper."

Dessert: A chilled slice of cherry pie from Lauretta Jean's — a favorite among previous Last Meal participants.