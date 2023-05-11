You definitely know Em Daugherty. Her food and beverage content can be found on TikTok and Instagram under the guise of Foodie Snitch — where she shares her adventures tasting (and tattling on) Portland's ever-expanding restaurant and bar scene to her thousands of followers.

What started as a blog when she moved to Portland in 2015 from Medford amplified Daugherty as one of the city's top cuisine connoisseurs, and she's partnered with dozens of businesses and publications renowned in our town's darling food scene.

We wanted to know: What would she eat if she had one meal left? Her answers did not disappoint.

Appetizer: Her last meal would kick off with wine and small plates from Heavenly Creatures, the intimate bottle shop on NE Broadway.

"Their wine pours are perfect and the small plates, such as the Calabrian chili risotto and tuna toast, would start me off right."

Main course: Daugherty's main course consists of a collection of staple menu items from beloved restaurants across the city.

Pasta trenne alla vodka from No Saint

"My favorite pasta in Portland," she said.

Brooklyn pizza from Ken's Artisan

"Seriously, that hot honey and thinly shaved meat is divine."

Plus: The burnt-ends brisket white curry from the Thai BBQ wizards at Eem and several small plates, including oysters, ribeye, paella, from the tasting menu at the fine dining hotspot Langbaan.