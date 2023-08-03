Oregonians hoping to get in on the Global Entry program — designed to speed your reentry from international trips — are in for a rude awakening.

Driving the news: As of this week, it would take you 304 days to complete the process.

The last step in the application process is an in-person appointment, and the earliest openings at Oregon's only appointment center are next May, writes Axios' Kelly Tyko.

That's triple the average time it took to enroll in the program in 2022.

The big picture: Portland is one of just a half-dozen cities where the wait time stretches into 2024.

Of note: The 304-day count is based on appointments that were available on Aug. 1, per an Axios analysis of appointment availability at all Global Entry enrollment offices.