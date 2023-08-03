1 hour ago - News

A long wait in Oregon for a speedy U.S. entry

Emily Harris

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Oregonians hoping to get in on the Global Entry program — designed to speed your reentry from international trips — are in for a rude awakening.

Driving the news: As of this week, it would take you 304 days to complete the process.

  • The last step in the application process is an in-person appointment, and the earliest openings at Oregon's only appointment center are next May, writes Axios' Kelly Tyko.
  • That's triple the average time it took to enroll in the program in 2022.

The big picture: Portland is one of just a half-dozen cities where the wait time stretches into 2024.

Of note: The 304-day count is based on appointments that were available on Aug. 1, per an Axios analysis of appointment availability at all Global Entry enrollment offices.

  • Cancellations can change availability anytime.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more