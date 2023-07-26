Reuben Demarco opened his namesake food cart, Demarco's Sandwiches, on SE Division in 2019. Since then, he's been continually selling out, slinging Italian cold cuts and warm subs (like the phenomenal eggplant parmesan) on Dos Hermanos Bakery rolls.

Demarco is looking to expand his business. He just purchased a food truck so he and his team can start catering for events next month.

We wanted to know: What would he eat if he had one last meal?

Surprisingly, it's not one of the sandwiches from the cart … or even in this Portland, but the other one.

Appetizer: A dozen oysters on the half shell with a tall can of Budweiser. Can't go wrong with classics.

Main course: For his last meal, Demarco would head more than 3,000 miles east to Portland, Maine's J's Oyster, a restaurant beloved by the late Anthony Bourdain, for a $30 bowl of its lobster stew.