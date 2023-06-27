Welcome to Bite Club, the newest biweekly addition to Axios Portland, where we'll take you along as we try out a myriad of cuisines across our city for the first time.

First up: Demarco's Sandwiches (4606 SE Division St.)

The menu: This food cart in Richmond is known for selling out nearly every day. The menu consists of traditional Italian sandwiches like chicken cutlet and meatball parmesan, along with rotating seasonal specials like Buffalo chicken Caesar salad on a flour tortilla and albacore tuna melts.

🍆 As a pseudo-vegetarian, I opted for a classic: the eggplant parmesan.

The bite: Phenomenal. Thin, perfectly battered slices of eggplant are piled high and complemented with ricotta and marinara, then topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a beautifully baked house roll.

The bottom line: This spot is not to be missed. In a city full of sandwiches, Demarco's stands out by being consistently great. Plus, nearly every sandwich on the menu is $15 and comes with a bag of chips.