Plenty of great Portland picks this weekend — and if you're headed to Seattle check out our Swifties guide to the Seattle Eras Tour show.

👚 Barbie, Barbie, Barbie. Besides the movie opening — it's playing at most theaters around town, Newberg's 99W drive-in and even OMSI — the Crystal Ballroom is hosting a Barbie-inspired rave Friday night for folks 21+.

Meanwhile, do a quick dive into Barbie's current sociocultural meaning, or join the trend toward bringing home the pink.

👠 Prefer other outfits? Try the Hotcake and Heels Drag Brunch at the Alberta Abbey Sunday midday. $35

📷 Photos spanning 25 years of Portland reveal the magical realism of this city, through the lens of local artist David Rosenak. The show closes July 30. $25 for Portland Art Museum entrance; senior and student discounts; kids free.

🎸 Get out to Sandy Friday and Saturday for the Northwest World Reggae Festival. Camping on-site; ticket prices vary.

🎺 Honk! debuts in Portland. Brass bands and other delights. Saturday and Sunday, two SE Portland locations. Free.

🍄 Psychedelic curious? Speakers at the Psanctum Psychedelic Conference include cultural, spiritual and policy folks. Friday through Sunday, $50 and up.

⚽️ The U.S. women's national team takes on Vietnam in the World Cup initial stage round. Watch the live stream at Pioneer Courthouse Square. 6pm Friday, free.