A parade of Portland Swifties will head north this week in their bedazzled get-ups and white cowboy boots to attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Seattle.

Here's what you need to know if you're going.

State of play: Seattle is the closest option for Portland fans who had to get tickets to out-of-town shows after Miss Swift snubbed the Rose City.

She will perform a whirlwind 3-hour show on both Saturday and Sunday.

🚌 Getting to the stadium

Lumen Field's two parking lots are sold out, according to the stadium, so unless you've already paid for a spot you're out of luck.

King Station, where many Portland Swifties will end up if they take the Amtrak, is only a short walk from Lumen Field. If you're on an early train to Seattle and plan to spend the day there and go to the concert at night, the Link Light Rail has two stations near the stadium. Download the Transit GO Ticket app to avoid long lines at pay stations.

Rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are options, but it'll get congested the closer you are to the stadium, so setting a dropoff spot even a little bit farther from Lumen Field is your best bet if you don't mind walking.

Lumen Field has bike parking near the NW corner of the stadium and under the bridge near T-Mobile Park. If you're planning on taking a motorized scooter or bikeshare, please park it out of roads and walking paths.

Although tailgating is popular among Swifties who were unable to snag tickets, it's not allowed, but some venues are providing alternatives.

🍽️ Where to eat

Before the concert, fill up on pizza and antipasto at Bar Solea downtown (a 13-minute walk to Lumen Field) or Vietnamese noodle soup and spring rolls at Pho Bac Sup Shop (an 18-minute walk).

After the concert grab a late-night cocktail and bite at Zig Zag near Pike Place Market or head to Taku in Capitol Hill for a fried chicken burger and Japanese macaroni salad.

Grab coffee and donuts before catching the train back to Portland at General Porpoise and Hello Em Việt Coffee & Roastery. If you're looking for a sit-down brunch to recap the night, Glo's Cafe is a great option for a homey breakfast or check out Oddfellows Cafe for something more elevated.

Pro tip: We recommend calling ahead to place orders or make reservations as many of the city's top spots are expected to get slammed, especially with large events in town.

💭 Meira's thought bubble: See you there, y'all! I'll be in the nosebleeds, where I miraculously scored my $42 tickets.