Portland short-term rental hosts earn well above U.S. median
As the stock of short-term rentals rose nationally, Portland Airbnb hosts made 64% more than the typical U.S. host last year, according to company figures on median host earnings shared with Axios.
Why it matters: Host earnings are affected by the demand for a destination combined with the supply of short-term rentals, Airbnb tells Axios, so these figures give a glimpse into both the popularity of Portland and the availability of places to stay.
The big picture: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year-over-year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.
By the numbers: The typical Airbnb host in Portland earned approximately $23,000 in 2022, compared to the national median of $14,000, per Airbnb data.
- Hosts can use this Vrbo resource to help calculate potential earnings.
Zoom in: The Airbnb numbers didn't surprise Portland short-term rental hosts.
- Samantha Bishop, who rents out a studio over her garage, mentioned Portland's restrictions on building accessory dwelling units — which come with either high development fees or a 10-year promise to rent only by the month or longer.
- "It's so difficult to get a short-term rental," she told Axios. "I think it does really cause the Airbnb market to thrive."
- Dave Monnie, who rents out a basement apartment in Sellwood, said demand depends on what other overnight options are available nearby. "We get a lot of people that come to Sellwood to visit friends or family, and there's no hotels here," he told Axios.
Context: Portland's downtown and Lloyd districts — where hotels are concentrated — see strong performance for private short-term rentals as well, according to data provided to Axios by Travel Portland.
- In April 2023, hotels in that area had a 55.4% occupancy rate and an average daily cost of $165.
- Private short-term rentals in the same area — of entire properties only — saw 63.5% occupancy at an average daily cost of $189.
Of note: A majority of U.S. census tracts have at least one Airbnb listing but no hotels, writes Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.
Pro tips: To maximize return, Monnie recommends learning what it takes to be listed as a superhost — and live in your rental unit for a few days to see what's missing.
- Bishop, who also mentors new hosts, says to go for high occupancy over high nightly charges to come up on platform algorithms as a popular spot. Also, consider doing your own cleaning between guests.
Be smart: Portland short-term rental rules require hosts to get an annual permit, notify neighbors and pay taxes, which can be done through rental platforms.
What we're watching: Although summer demand for short-term rentals is expected to be high, the research firm AirDNA has flagged 2023 as a "year of moderation," with an expected drop in revenue per rental. If that happens, it would be the first time since 2014, when the company began collecting data.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.