Airbnb's continued march across the country

Many communities nationwide are home to Airbnb listings but no hotels, the company says in a new blog post framing that data point as evidence that it helps boost what it calls "dispersed travel."

Why it matters: Airbnb's presence in smaller communities outside traditional tourism zones is controversial.

Airbnb hosts are sometimes accused of effectively reducing the supply of local housing and thus driving up prices — but the company argues that its presence brings tourism dollars to areas that wouldn't normally see them.

By the numbers: As of 2022, about 65% of U.S. census tracts had at least one Airbnb listing but zero hotels, per an Airbnb analysis based on internal and OpenStreetMap data.

More than 44 million users stayed in such communities last year, "generating more than $10.5 billion in host earnings," the company says.

Driving the news: Airbnb says less-traveled destinations have gotten more popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even as people return to cities and their favorite overseas destinations post-pandemic, we're seeing these trends of more distributed travel persist, to the benefit of smaller cities, small towns and off-the-beaten-path urban neighborhoods," per the company's release.

"In fact, since the pandemic began, over 2,100 U.S. cities and towns have received their first Airbnb booking."

Zoom in: Some popular domestic destinations reporting their first Airbnb bookings in the first quarter of 2023 include Bailey, North Carolina; Independence, Wisconsin; and Fort Branch, Indiana.

The bottom line: Even as some communities seek to better regulate Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms, the hotel alternative clearly continues to spread.