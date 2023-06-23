What to do in Portland this weekend

With highs in the 80s for the next few days, most of our weekend suggestions are ways for you and your crew to keep cool.

Three beer-related festivals are taking place this weekend. Rye Beer Fest at Portland's Imperial Bottle Shop will feature 16 rye beers on tap Friday, while the Fifth Annual Edgefield Brewfest kicks off its three-day event with a brewers dinner at 6pm.

Do you love cheese and beer? Well, don't miss out on this event Sunday.

What's more Portland than a vegan Pride event? Head to the bridge lot next to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry Saturday for costume contests, DJ sets and over 100 local vendors. Oh, and vegan food!

Celebrate our city's thriving arts community by attending the Post-Colonial Block Party Saturday at the Flower Factory, featuring acupuncture, tie-dye workshops and Colombian food.

Support the Pickles as they take on the Medford Rogues Friday and Saturday. If you've never been to a game, consider it part of your initiation. Tickets start at $12.

Let your inner goth out on Sunday at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art for its performance of "Cardiac Organ: A Goth Cabaret." The show promises "a celebration of big feelings" and songs from the '80s.

Staying in? We have a streaming guide just for you. I'll be watching, and dissecting, every scene in the new season of "And Just Like That."